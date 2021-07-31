Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.78.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.