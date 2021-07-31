Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.78.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

