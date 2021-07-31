SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 61.2% in July

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 482,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of SFTBF opened at $62.80 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

