SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $259.48 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.79.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

