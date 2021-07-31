Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

SOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

