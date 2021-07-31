SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Declares $1.50 Dividend

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,698. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56.

Shares of SolarWinds are going to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 30th.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

