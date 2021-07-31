Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.42.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

