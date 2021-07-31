Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

SON traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 514,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,578. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

