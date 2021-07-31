SOTA Finance (SOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $4.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded up 490.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

