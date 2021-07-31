Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 176.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

PGF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 174,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,756. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

