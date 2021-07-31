Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 363,067 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 110,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,166,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,694,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

