Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

