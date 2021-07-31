Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

