Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 100.41%.

SWN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,920,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

