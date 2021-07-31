S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.950-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $429.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.