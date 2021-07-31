SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up to $31.33

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $33.37. SP Plus shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands.
SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $760.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.
