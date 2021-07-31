SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up to $31.33

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $33.37. SP Plus shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $760.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

