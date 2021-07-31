Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Trading Down 10.7%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) shares fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.68. 269,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 192,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDE shares. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.34.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

