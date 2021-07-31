SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period.

GWX opened at $38.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

