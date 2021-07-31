Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,559 ($46.50) and last traded at GBX 3,548 ($46.35), with a volume of 19442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

Get Spectris alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,667.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -244.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.