Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

