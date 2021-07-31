Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SRLP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 69,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,255. The stock has a market cap of $670.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.93. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $559,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

