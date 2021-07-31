Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.63. Sprott shares last traded at C$45.98, with a volume of 22,773 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.80.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.8949165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.