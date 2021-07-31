SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.47

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $205,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

