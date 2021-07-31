Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 147.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

