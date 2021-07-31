Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 11,151 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $82,565,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.