Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 32,154 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 260,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.