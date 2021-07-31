Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,173 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.97 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.