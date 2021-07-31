SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

SSNC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

