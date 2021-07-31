SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $94.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

