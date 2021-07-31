SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $94.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $79.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
