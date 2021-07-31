SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.
Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. 880,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,196. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
