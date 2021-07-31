SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $147,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

