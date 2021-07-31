St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,384.43 ($18.09).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,587 ($20.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,479.54. The firm has a market cap of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

