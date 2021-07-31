STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.