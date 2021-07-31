STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

STAG stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

