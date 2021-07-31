Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

SGBLY stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.