Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

