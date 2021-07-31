Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

