State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,551. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $184.92 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

