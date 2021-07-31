State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 38,598 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

PXD stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,367. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.