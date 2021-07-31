State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.45 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $20,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.48. 9,940,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,647,129. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

