State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $95.98. 8,244,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,892,269. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.