State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,357 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $429.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

