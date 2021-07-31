State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBNK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.