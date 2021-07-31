State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Astec Industries worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4,915.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.69. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

