State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.74% of NeoPhotonics worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

