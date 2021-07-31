State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 68,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $46.00 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

