State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.65% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

