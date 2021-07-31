State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProSight Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProSight Global by 163.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $558.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.48.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ProSight Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

