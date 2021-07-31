State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 142,218 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

