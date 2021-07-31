State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 740,047 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,047 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

