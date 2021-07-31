Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$51.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.11.

STLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE STLC opened at C$41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.89. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$7.72 and a 1 year high of C$42.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.